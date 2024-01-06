The Indian Railways have announced a mega block for Sunday, January 7, in Mumbai. As per the official notification, local train services in Mumbai will likely be affected as the railways have announced a mega block on Central, Harbour and Transharbour lines. A mega block will be on Central Railway's Up and Down fast lines between Matunga and Mulund station from 11.30 am to 3.55 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on Harbour Lines' Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel station from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. While there will be no mega block on the Western and Uran lines, a five-hour mega block has been announced on the Transharbour line between Thane and Vashi station from 1.05 am to 4.05 pm. Mega Block on Sunday, December 31, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, January 7:

