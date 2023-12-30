Local train services in Mumbai will likely be affected on Sunday, December 31, as the railways have announced a mega block for the day. As per the official information shared by the CR, the Harbour Line services towards CSMT Mumbai from Panvel (10:33 am to 3:49 pm) and services to Panvel/Belapur from CSMT Mumbai (9:45 am to 3:12 pm) will remain suspended. Similarly the Trans-Harbour services towards Thane from Panvel (11:02 am to 3:53 pm) and to Panvel from Thane (10:01 am to 3:20 pm) will also remain suspended. The last Harbour Line train from CSMT Mumbai to Panvel will be at 9:30 am. The First train after the block from CSMT Mumbai to Panvel will be at 3:16 pm. On the main line Matunga -Mulund, Up and Down fast lines from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm will be diverted onto the Down slow line, stopping as per their schedules, with an expected delay of 15 minutes upon arrival at their destinations. New Year 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for December 31 and January 1; Check ‘No Parking’ Zones, Routes To Avoid Last-Minute Trouble.

Mumbai Mega Block

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)