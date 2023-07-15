Mumbaikars will face a difficult time on Sunday, July 16, as Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. Accordingly, services will be halted on Central Line between Matunga-Thane up and down slow lines from 11:05 am to 3:35 pm. A block will be carried out on Western Line between Ram Mandir- Borivali up and down fast lines from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. On Harbour Line, services will be disrupted from 11:10 am to 4:40 pm. Mumbai Local Train Services on Western Line Disrupted Due to Signal Failure Near Malad Railway Station, Trains Running About 30 Minutes Behind Schedule.

Mega Block on Sunday

