Due to a signal malfunction near Malad, train services on Mumbai's Western Railway line are being severely disrupted. Authorities are presently installing a new cable to restore the service after allegedly attributing the issue to a cable breakdown. After 4 o'clock, train service is anticipated to resume normally. Trains are currently running about 25 to 30 minutes behind schedule.

Mumbai Local Train Services on Western Line Disrupted Due to Signal Failure

The authorities have attributed the issue to a cable failure and are currently in the process of laying a new cable to restore the signal. It is expected that the train services will return to normal after 4 pm. — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)