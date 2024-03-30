The Mumbai division of the Central and Western Railway has announced a mega block on its suburban sections scheduled for March 31, 2024. This block, affecting the Western, Central, and Harbour Lines, is part of essential engineering and maintenance works aimed at ensuring the safety and efficient operation of the railway network. However, this necessary disruption is expected to cause inconvenience for thousands of commuters. Those traveling from Thane, Vashi, Panvel, Titwala, Belapur, Nerul, and Asangaon are likely to be particularly affected. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid potential delays. Sion Over Bridge Shut For Demolition: Mumbai Traffic Police Declares These Roads as No Parking to Avoid Traffic Congestion, Check Details.

Mumbai Mega Block

