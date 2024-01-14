Former Congress leader Milind Deora, on Sunday, January 14, paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Mumbai. The development comes hours after he resigned from the Congress party. Speaking to the reporters, Milind Deora said that he will hold a press conference at 1.30 pm. After quitting the Congress party, former Union minister Milind Deora said that he was going on the "path of development". Milind Deora Quits Congress: No Compromise on South Mumbai Lok Sabha Seat, Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video).

Milind Deora to Hold Press Conference Today

VIDEO | "(Will hold a) press conference at 1.30 pm (today)," says @milinddeora after paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Mumbai. Deora had resigned from Congress earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DCgrQV1PNF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)