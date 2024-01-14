Mumbai, January 14: Against the backdrop of former Union minister Milind Deora quitting the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there would be no compromise on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. Deora had recently expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora from the constituency in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. "Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this," Raut asserted. 'It Is All Politics Now': Milind Deora Was a Big Leader and Had Special Attachment With Congress, Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Queried on Deora quitting the Congress, Raut said, "We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change localities to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state." Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress at one time. He is the son of party stalwart late Murli Deora. Milind Deora Resigns: Timing of Announcement Determined by PM Narendra Modi, Says Congress After Milind Deora Quits Party

No Compromise on South Mumbai Lok Sabha Seat

#WATCH | On Milind Deora's resignation from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...We knew senior Congress leader Murli Deora. He was a great leader, he was very attached and loyal to Congress..." pic.twitter.com/skA32Kyuid — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Earlier in the day, former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Ashok Chavan said Deora wanted to contest from South Mumbai seat but the understanding within the MVA alliance was to not disturb the sitting MP.