Amid growing demands, the case linked to the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat would be handed over to CBI, sources said. Ministry of Home Affairs has now recommended probe by the National agency. Actor-politician Sonali Phogat who hailed from Haryana was found dead in Goa last month. Albeit, heart attack was said to be the initial cause of the death, her family had alleged foul play. Later, probe linked to death due to drug overdose was launched.

Check Tweet:

Ministry of Home Affairs recommends CBI probe in the Sonali Phogat death case: Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ljImtr0462 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

