A shocking case of road rage was caught on camera at JP North Barcelona Society in Mira Road, where a drunk man allegedly attempted to run over eight people, including security guards, after being denied entry. The accused, who also flaunted a revolver, critically injured three guards in the chaos. According to police, the driver arrived at the society gate in an intoxicated state and got into an argument when security personnel refused him entry. Enraged, he accelerated his car towards them, injuring multiple people. The incident, which took place late at night, has sparked outrage among residents. An FIR has been registered against the accused, who is currently absconding. Authorities have launched a search operation to track him down. Mira Road Shocker: Minor Boy Playing Football Suffers Serious Injuries After Stray Dog Bites His Face and Head in Poonam Sagar Area, Doctor Advises Plastic Surgery.

Drunk Driver Tries to Run Over Residents, Brandishes Revolver

#Mumbai: Drunk man tries to run over 8 people, flaunts revolver in JP North Barcelona society, Mira Road. 3 security guards critically injured. Shocking road rage caught on camera. Where’s the fear of law? #RoadRage pic.twitter.com/XZznvwcasu — Neha Bhan🇮🇳 (@neha_journo) February 19, 2025

