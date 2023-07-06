A train engine worth five crores, which had gone missing during transportation from Haryana to Mumbai, has been located at a petrol pump in Rajasthan. The incident came to light when a complaint was registered at Wadala TT police station in Mumbai. The authorized transporter of Railways, Anil Kumar Gupta, had entrusted the task of delivering the engine to another contractor, Pawan Sharma, for a sum of 4.25 lakhs. However, a dispute arose between Gupta and Sharma over payments, with both parties claiming different outstanding amounts. Gupta maintains that he has paid four lahks to Sharma, while Sharma asserts that 60 thousand is still owed to him. Gupta has filed a police complaint regarding the matter. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Good News for Mumbaikars! BMC Rolls Back 15% Water Cut Decision, Normal Supply of Water To Begin From April 23.

Missing Train Engine Found at Rajasthan Petrol Pump

Train engine worth 5 crores that went "missing" on the road from Haryana to Mumbai has been traced to a petrol pump in Rajasthan | Complaint registered at Wadala TT police station in Mumbai said Engine loaded on a trailer in Kalka 2 months ago failed to reach Mumbai. Authorised… pic.twitter.com/VdXKFMVOvH — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 6, 2023

