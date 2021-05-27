Mixing of COVID-19 Vaccines in Uttar Pradesh Must Be Investigated, Adverse Effects on People Vaccinated With 2 Different Vaccines Unlikely, Says Dr VK Paul

Our protocol is clear that both doses given should be of the same vaccine. This matter should be investigated. Even if this has happened it should not be a cause of concern: Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog on the incident of wrong second COVID19 vaccine dose given in UP pic.twitter.com/48N4afWpTE — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

“The mixing of vaccines in UP must be investigated. Even if you are given second dose of a different vaccine, adverse effects are unlikely”: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, on mixing of vaccines in UP #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qKOMctqi6P — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2021

