The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers without permission. "They've taken away my amplifier. But I'd like to say, in the coming times, 'Jai Shree Ram' will be played on loudspeakers," Bhanushali said.

Check tweet:

"No one takes permission, it isn't just me. So action should be taken on everyone if it's taken on me. The police did their job. Raj (Thackeray) Sahab says, never say anything to the police. Action should be taken wherever loudspeakers are used: MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali pic.twitter.com/yTzssmNE48 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

