A 22-year-old Dalit man in Karnataka allegedly died by suicide after he was tied to a tree and assaulted by "upper caste" men for overtaking their vehicle on his motorcycle. The deceased was identified as Udaya Kiran, a Dalit man. The cops have booked four accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused are currently absconding and a manhunt to nab them has been launched. Bihar Mob Lynching: Youth Beaten, Made To Spit and Lick From Ground Over Alleged Theft in Muzaffarpur, 3 Held.

Mob Lynching in Karnataka:

