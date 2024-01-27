The Enforcement Directorate has issued a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to designate a date for questioning on either January 29 or 31. According to report, ED has warned Soren that failing to provide a date may result in the agency visiting the Chief Minister for the questioning. This comes in connection with "money laundering case linked to land deals". On January 20, ED had interrogated Hemant Soren for over seven hours at his residence. Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Led-Governmnet Brings Down Age for Enrolling in Pension Scheme to 50, 18 Lakh People To Benefit.

ED Writes To Hemant Soren:

Enforcement Directorate has written to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam: Sources (file… pic.twitter.com/PtAxjUog0F — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

