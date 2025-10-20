The Jharkhan Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday, October 20, announced that it would not contest the Bihar assembly elections 2025, news agency PTI reported. The JMM claimed that the decision was taken in the wake of a "political conspiracy" by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan. The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Friendly Fight Likely on Multiple Seats As Grand Alliance’s Poll Pact Dispute Remains Unresolved.

Hemant Soren-Led JMM Pulls Out of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Hemant Soren-led JMM says it won't contest Bihar polls after announcing that it will fight independently — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)