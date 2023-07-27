In a disturbing incident captured on camera in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, a monkey was brutally killed by two men who kicked and beat it with sticks before throwing it into a mud pit, leading to its death. The horrifying incident video went viral, prompting outrage and concern for animal welfare. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident in Danwari village under the jurisdiction of Faizganj Behta police station. Bengaluru: PETA India Files FIR Against Jumbo Circus Over Animal Cruelty Concerns.

Monkey Brutally Killed (Disturbing Video, Viewer Discretion is Advised)

