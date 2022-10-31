Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Morbi suspension bridge accident site in Gujarat tomorrow. PM Modi will review the situation regarding the rescue and relief operations. He has also announced financial aid for those affected. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse Video: Disturbing CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Cable Bridge Snapped in Gujarat.

Check Details:

#MorbiBridgeCollapse | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Morbi, Gujarat tomorrow, 1st November. pic.twitter.com/KvD1QBoEtI — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)