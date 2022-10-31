An FIR has been lodged against the hanging bridge repair agency, and its management by the Morbi B Division Police Inspector P.A. Dekavadiya. The FIR was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) & 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bridge collapsed around 6:30 pm. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Video Shows People Swaying Newly Repaired Bridge a Day Before Tragedy That Claimed 100s of Lives.

Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse:

#MorbiTragedy | FIR filed by Morbi B Division Police Insp Prakashbhai Dekavadiya against maintenance & mgmt agencies of the bridge, u/s 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) & 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) IPC — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)