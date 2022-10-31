A video went viral in which hundreds of people were seen jumping and running on the suspension bridge that collapsed yesterday in Gujarat. The cable bridge was seen swaying vigorously in the viral video. Authorities launched a rescue operation following the collapse. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Video Shows People Swimming in River To Reach Shore After Cable Bridge Snaps in Gujarat.

Crowd Seen Swaying Newly Repaired Bridge in Morbi:

