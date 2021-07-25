Maharashtra Rains:

More than 100 people have died in Maharashtra alone due to landslides. Due to flood & incessant rain, we've to continue our rescue operations. 34 teams of NDRF are working in Maharashtra, 7 teams are working in Karnataka & 8 teams are working in Telangana: NDRF DG SN Pradhan pic.twitter.com/nnSy8DZnOJ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

