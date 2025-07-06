In a shocking case from Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, an SBI service manager allegedly sent obscene messages to his junior female colleagues, pressuring them to establish physical relations in exchange for an iPhone. The accused, identified as Manindra Kanwar, reportedly harassed two women employees repeatedly. One of the victims recorded a video of the manager misbehaving with her colleague on July 2, which she later submitted to the police along with a formal complaint. The women stated that the harassment had been going on for some time. The accused is a resident of Una district. Police have registered a case under relevant IPC sections based on the video and complaints, and further investigation is underway. This is the second such incident reported from SBI branches in Una in the last four years. Bhind Shocker: Porn-Addict Man Kills Wife for Refusing To Record Sex Act; Police Find Obscene Videos and Sex-Enhancement Drug Searches on His Phone.

Una SBI Bank Sex Harassment Case

यह उना में SBI सर्विस मैनेजर बैंक कर्मी महिला के साथ ग़लत हरक़त कर रहा है 😱❌❌ अब महिला वीडीओ बनाकर सच्चाई सामने लेके आयी जबकि महिला को पहली बार टच करने में थपड मार सकती थी लेकिन क्या है न सबूत बनाना भी जरूरी है ❌✅ ऐसे लोगो के कारण महिला बहुत पीड़ित होती है तो sbi ऐसे लोगो… pic.twitter.com/5AGzL2GD64 — Hans Chanda Official (@ErHansChanda) July 5, 2025

