Veteran advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to become the Attorney General for India Again. He is expected to assume the charge from October 1. After requests from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Mukul Rohatgi gave hi consent for taking the post. Rohatgi was the Attorney General for the BJP-led NDA Govt from 2014-2017.

