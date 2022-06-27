Mukul Roy on Monday resigned from the post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman from the West Bengal Assembly citing health issues. He submitted his resignation to Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Check Tweet:

Mukul Roy resigns from the post of Public Accounts Committee Chairman from West Bengal Assembly citing health issues pic.twitter.com/GSLj9s9C7D — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

