A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai where a man attempted self-immolation outside the Vidhan Bhavan while the monsoon session of the state legislature was underway on Tuesday. The man, who claimed he is a farmer from Osmanabad, poured the kerosene on his body and set himself ablaze. The concerned person is badly burnt in the incident. He has been admitted to the nearest hospital by the police.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai | A man claiming to be a farmer from Osmanabad attempts self-immolation outside Maharashtra Assembly as the monsoon session is underway. The man has been admitted to the nearest hospital by the police. — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Watch Video:

