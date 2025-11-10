Mumbai woke up on Monday morning, November 10, to sunny skies covered with a thick layer of smog, leaving its iconic skyline blurred and hazy. From Marine Drive to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a grey veil hung over the city, signalling a return of pollution after a brief spell of cleaner air. Among the city’s key monitoring stations, Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the highest AQI at 327, categorised as severe. It was followed by Colaba (283) and BKC (270), both in the unhealthy range. Other regions like Deonar (267) and Kurla (247) also registered dangerously high pollution levels, indicating dense concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Meanwhile, news agency PTI shared a video from Worli and Haji Ali, showing Mumbai’s skyline fading into the smog. Weather Forecast Today, November 10: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Wakes Up to Sunny Skies and Haze

VIDEO | Mumbai: A thin haze blankets parts of the city as visuals from Worli and Haji Ali show Mumbai’s skyline fading into the smog. The high-rises appear dim and distant, reflecting the deteriorating air quality in the financial capital.#MumbaiAirQuality #Haze #Pollution… pic.twitter.com/CY0hnobOS5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

