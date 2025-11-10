As the week begins on Monday, November 10, major Indian cities will experience varying weather conditions, according to the latest IMD Weather Forecast. Mumbai is set for a clear sky with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, offering a warm day ahead. Delhi, meanwhile, will wake up to shallow fog in the morning, with daytime temperatures climbing to 28 degrees Celsius under partly sunny skies. Chennai can expect a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, keeping the city slightly humid. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy conditions, with Hyderabad seeing some haze and temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius. Shimla remains cool with a mainly clear sky and a high of 20 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata enjoys clear skies and mild temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. Overall, the day will bring a mix of clear, cloudy, and wet conditions across the country, with residents advised to plan accordingly for outdoor activities. Weather Forecast Today, November 8: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

