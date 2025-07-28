The Parksite police station recently arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Akash Baliram Aldar for beating his elder brother to death over disputes related to money and alcohol addiction. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Aldar (34). Officials of the Mumbai police said that the postmortem report confirmed assault and strangulation. The alleged incident occurred on July 6 at the family's residence in Jai Matadi Society, Rahul Nagar, Vikhroli West. It is learnt that Akash allegedly brutally attacked his elder brother Rahul and assaulted him with kicks and punches before trying to strangulate him. During the investigation, Akash told cops that Rahul had a severe alcohol addiction and was admitted to a de-addiction center in Solapur in May to overcome the same. The accused also claimed that Rahul was found unconscious at home on July 6. However, the post-mortem report exposed Rahul's murder. Mumbai Shocker: Tenant Tries to Run Over Landlord With Car After Rent Dispute in Deonar, Arrested by Police.

Man Kills Elder Brother in Mumbai's Vikhroli

#BREAKING: Mumbai's Parksite Police arrest 27-year-old Akash Baliram Aldar for beating his elder brother Rahul (34) to death over disputes related to money and alcohol addiction. Postmortem confirmed assault and strangulation. Case registered under BNS Section 103: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/4C8atl7z5C — IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)