In a shocking incident from Mumbai’s Deonar area, a tenant allegedly attempted to murder his landlord by ramming his car into him following an argument over unpaid rent. The incident occurred on July 21 when the landlord confronted the tenant to demand the due payment. The argument escalated quickly, and in a fit of rage, the tenant drove his car over the landlord, seriously injuring him. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and a formal complaint was registered with the police two days later, on July 23. Mumbai Police have since arrested the accused tenant, and further investigation is underway into the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Attempts Suicide After Verbal Abuse by Son, Police Register FIR Under Senior Citizens Act.

Tenant Rams Car Into Landlord Over Rent Dispute

Mumbai | A tenant tried to kill his landlord by running his car over him in the Deonar area, seriously injuring the landlord. The incident occurred when the landlord went to ask for rent from the tenant, and the argument between the two escalated. The angry tenant then tried to… — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

