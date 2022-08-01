An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday at Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar who is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case. Earlier in the day, the ED conducted a search at Raut's residence of Raut and later detained him.

