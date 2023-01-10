In a heartwarming incident that took place in Mumbai, a government railway police (GRP) constable identified as Chetan Tatu saved the life of a 12-year-old boy by rushing him to a hospital. The GRP Mumbai took to Twitter to share the incident. As per GRP Mumbai's post, the boy met with an accident after he fell on the railway tracks between Bandra and Mahim railway station. He was bleeding profusely when the GRP personnel found him. Alert constable Chetan Tatu, who spotted the child, immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. The boy was identified as Farhan Ansari. While the boy's life has been saved, he lost his leg in the tragic incident. Mumbai: AC Local Train Doors Fails to Open at Nalasopara Station, Angry Commuters Argue With Motorman (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

Police Constable Chetan Tatu saved a 12-year-old boy's life by rushing him to the hospital. The boy had met with an accident on the tracks between Bandra and Mahim railway stations and was bleeding profusely when the GRP personnel found him. — GRP Mumbai (@grpmumbai) January 7, 2023

