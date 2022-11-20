On Sunday, the Central Railway completed Carnac Bridge dismantling before time. Speaking about the Carnac Bridge demolition, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said, "t was a huge and challenging task as traffic on all lines and CSMT station were completely shut." CV Ananda Bose To Take Oath As West Bengal Governor on November 23 in Kolkata.

Carnac Bridge Demolished

