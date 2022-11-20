Dr CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the West Bengal Governor. According to reports, Dr CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the governor of West Bengal on November 23 in Kolkata. Two days ago, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Dr CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal. Bose is a 1977 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre. Lord Ram Not Just for Hindus But for Everyone, Says Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video).

Ananda Bose To Take Oath As West Bengal Governor

