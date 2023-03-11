Former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMLA case. ED has sent a summon to Mushrif in a sugar mill corruption case. The NCP leader has been asked to appear before ED on Monday for questioning. ED, Income Tax Raid NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif's Kolhapur Home for Alleged Corruption and Money-Laundering Cases.

NCP leader Hasan Mushrif Gets Summon From ED

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in money laundering case. ED sent a summon in a sugar mill corruption case, Hasan Mushrif asked to appear before ED on Monday for questioning: Enforcement Directorate — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)