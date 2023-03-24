The Godrej building in Mumbai's Chunabhatti caught fire on Friday evening. According to media reports, three vehicles of the fire brigade have reached the spot where the fire broke out. Reportedly, two employees are said to be trapped inside the building. Meanwhile, rescue and fire dousing operations are underway. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Slums At Appa Pada Area of Malad East (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Fire:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)