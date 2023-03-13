A massive fire broke out in a slum in Malad East’s Appa pada area on Monday afternoon. Videos of the fire shows smoke billowing out of the area. However, no injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident so far. Further information into the incident is awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Godown in Jogeshwari West, No Casualty Reported (See Pics and Videos).

Watch Videos of Malad East Fire:

#MaladFire | The fire has been declared as level 3 by #Mumbai Fire Brigade Track updates https://t.co/sWqzszFX6l (HT video) pic.twitter.com/cWs8O2Le2F — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 13, 2023

#WATCH | Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/rsH6a9JJ6P — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

