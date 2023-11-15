A massive fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Byculla area today, November 15. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per news agency ANI, five people were rescued from the building. A firefighting operation is underway. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. A video of the blaze shows clouds of smoke emanating from the building. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Abhyudaya Bank Building in Kurla's Nehru Nagar, Video Shows Tall Flames Emanating.

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai

Mumbai | Fire breaks out in a building in Byculla area, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Five people rescued from the building. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries reported. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Massive Blaze in Byculla

Fire breaks out in a building in Byculla area, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Five people rescued from the building. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2vNy19JysN — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) November 15, 2023

