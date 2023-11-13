A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, November 13, in Mumbai's Kurla area. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in Abhyudaya Bank building in Kurla's Nehru Nagar area. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire engines were rushed to douse the blaze. While the cause of the fire is still unknown, so far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 11-Storey Residential Building in Vile Parle, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Fire Breaks Out in Kurla

#WATCH Mumbai: Fire broke out in Abhyudaya Bank building in Nehru Nagar, Kurla. Fire engines are present at the spot. Further details awaited. (12.11) pic.twitter.com/rG1rwP74eL — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

