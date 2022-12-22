A old video of a woman and few other women passengers enjoying the life of Mumbai local trains is going viral again for all the right reasons. The 15-second video clip shows a saree-clad woman travelling in the ladies compartment swinging by hanging on to the rods in the train as other women passengers laugh and share a light hearted moment. As the video moves further, another young woman is seen replicating the saree-clad woman's act. Mumbai Local Train Runs Over Woman Who Slept On Railway Tracks To Save Her Life; Watch Video Of The Miraculous Survival.

Watch the Heartwarming Video Here:

Spirit of Mumbai - Part 14pic.twitter.com/cRiOJCfcAU — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) December 22, 2022

Just Mumbai Local Things

Just Mumbai local things.. Wholesome and Positive ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QX9biMZtpZ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 24, 2022

