On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Dadar. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis shared a video from his visit where Raj Thackeray's wife and mother can be seen welcoming the BP leader. Fadnavis said that he inquired about Thackeray's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Check tweets and videos:

