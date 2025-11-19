The Mumbai police recently reunited a missing woman with her family. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that a man approached the Trombay police station and reported that his daughter with a mental health condition was missing. It is reported that the woman had gone out for a walk but failed to return home. The police began a search and found that the woman was using multiple mobile phones, which made it difficult to trace her exact location. "Despite this challenge, the officials contacted the owners of the numbers she had used, eventually identifying her whereabouts," Mumbai police said. They further added that the woman was found at Dahanu Police Station and was taken into safe custody. Later, she was reunited with her parents. ‘Drug Free Mumbai’: Mumbai Police Seize 3 kg Cocaine Worth INR 15 Crore Smuggled From Ethiopia, 3 Smugglers Arrested.

Mumbai Police Reunite Missing Woman With Her Family

A missing woman safely reunited with her family. Within the jurisdiction of @TrombayPS, a man reported that his daughter with a mental health condition had gone out for a walk and failed to return home. During the search it was revealed that the woman was using multiple mobile… pic.twitter.com/LL4nZnb3dE — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

