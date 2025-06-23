Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, June 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the maximum city for today, June 23 and June 24. As per the weather agency, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely in Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday. Soon after rains lashed parts of Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. One user said, "Bandra receiving light to moderate rains," while a second user wrote, "How beautiful is this?". A third user that widespread moderate to heavy rains across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are likely till tomorrow. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is expected to receive 0.9 to 11 mm of rainfall today, June 23. Gorai Mangrove Park: India’s First Mangrove Park To Open in Mumbai by August 2025, Check Details.

Mumbai in Rains

Bandra Receiving Light to Moderate Rains

Monsoon Showers Drench Mumbai

#MumbaiRains

Visuals from Bandra West

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra West. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9ukttSqFWw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

