Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, June 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the maximum city for today, June 23 and June 24. As per the weather agency, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely in Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday. Soon after rains lashed parts of Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. One user said, "Bandra receiving light to moderate rains," while a second user wrote, "How beautiful is this?". A third user that widespread moderate to heavy rains across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are likely till tomorrow. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is expected to receive 0.9 to 11 mm of rainfall today, June 23. Gorai Mangrove Park: India’s First Mangrove Park To Open in Mumbai by August 2025, Check Details.
Mumbai in Rains
Mumbai in Rains#MumbaiRains #gatewayofindia pic.twitter.com/6yTYSGwyLV
— Aapka Apna (@shabdon_ka_saya) June 23, 2025
Bandra Receiving Light to Moderate Rains
Heavy rains in parts of #Mumbai .. #Thane #Kalyan #Colaba #Andheri #Bandra receiving light to moderate rains#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/GG8XmBAp6A
— Weatherman Sumit 🇮🇳 (@WeathermanSumit) June 23, 2025
Monsoon Showers Drench Mumbai
Commuters brave heavy rain at CST as monsoon showers drench the city.
VC: @raje_ashish #mumbairains #mumbaimonsoon #monsoon2025 #rains #mumbai #news #CST pic.twitter.com/5BfzCuSVY7
— Mid Day (@mid_day) June 23, 2025
#MumbaiRains
Just after the shower #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Fx14PfT7jZ
— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 23, 2025
How beautiful is this #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/erA8W7rI16
— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 23, 2025
Visuals from Bandra West
VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra West.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9ukttSqFWw
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2025
Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates
