The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for today, October 28. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till Wednesday, October 29 and for Palghar till October 30. Weather Forecast Today, October 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

