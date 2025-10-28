On Tuesday, October 28, several Indian cities are expected to witness varying weather conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Mumbai may experience a partly cloudy sky with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms, while Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky with mist and haze during the morning, along with a slight possibility of drizzle. Chennai is likely to face heavy rainfall under a generally cloudy sky, adding to the ongoing wet spell in the southern region. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are predicted to witness moderate rain with cloudy skies, maintaining a cool and damp atmosphere throughout the day. In contrast, Shimla will remain relatively calm with a partly cloudy sky and pleasant temperatures. Kolkata may experience a thunderstorm accompanied by rain, keeping conditions humid yet cooler by evening. Cyclone Montha News Update: IMD Issues Warning for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Turn Severe and Make Landfall Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on October 28.

Mumbai Weather Today, October 28

Delhi Weather Today, October 28

Chennai Weather Today, October 28

Bengaluru Weather Today, October 28

Hyderabad Weather Today, October 28

Kolkata Weather Today, October 28

Shimla Weather Today, October 28

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)