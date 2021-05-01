Mumbai on Saturday reported 3,908 new COVID-19 cases, while 90 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. In Mumbai,

5,900 recoveries were reported during the same time while the active cases tally stands at 59,318.

COVID19 | 3,908 new cases, 90 deaths and 5,900 recoveries reported in #Mumbai today; active cases 59,318 pic.twitter.com/Sc5XveCWhi — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

