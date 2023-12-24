In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. The accused has been arrested by the Mumbai police. While playing, the victim went near the accused’s house who lured her with food and raped her. When the girl narrated the incident to her mother, she complained to the Malvani police who registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Booked for Raping His Teen Step-Daughter.

Minor Raped in Mumbai

Maharashtra | A 37-year-old man was arrested by Malwani Police of Mumbai in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl. The victim was playing near to her house and the accused lured her with food and raped her. When the girl narrated the incident to the mother, she filed a… — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

