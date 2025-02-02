Mumbai, February 2: The final T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on today. Let us look at series' top players so far.

1. Varun Chakravarthy (India)

Varun Chakravarthy (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Whenever India has needed a wicket in this series, the spinner has stepped up. His dream return continues, as he has taken 12 scalps in four games at an average of 9.41 and best figures of 5/24. IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025: Alastair Cook Questions Match Referee’s Decision Allowing Harshit Rana To Replace Shivam Dube, Says ‘It Seems Like Madness’ (Watch Video).

2. Abhishek Sharma (India)

Abhishek Sharma (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

A huge positive for India in this series. He is the leading run-getter with 144 runs in four matches at an average of 36.00, a strike rate of almost 198 and the best score of 79, which came in 34 balls in the first T20I. Besides his big sixes against lethal pacers, a newfound caution in his batting approach marked by some grounded shots is an encouraging sign for future.

3. Hardik Pandya (India)

Hardik Pandya played a match-winning knock (Photo Credit X @hardikpandya7)

The ace Indian all-rounder has been in fine form, scoring 103 in four innings at an average of 34.33, with a strike rate of 137.33, including a classy 53 in 34 at Pune, which helped India level the series. He has also taken five scalps at an average of 18.40 and best figures of 2/33.

4. Jos Buttler (England)

England captain Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X @englandcricket)

The England captain has been doing all the heavy lifting for his side, with a well-fought 68 in the first T20I as a major highlight. He has top-scored for England with 139 runs in four matches at an average of 34.75, with a strike rate of 140.40. Also, his captaincy tactics and field settings have been great. England Captain Jos Buttler Comments on India Using Harshit Rana As Concussion Substitute, Says ‘Not a Like-for-Like Replacement…’.

5. Adil Rashid (England)

Adil Rashid (Photo: @englandcricket/X)

Useful lower-order runs and some cheap overs, Rashid has delivered them both. He has taken four wickets at an average of 22.75 and his economy in this series is at 6.50, the lowest among all bowlers, with best figures of 1/14. He has also contributed 38 runs in four innings, ending unbeaten thrice.