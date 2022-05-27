Mumbai Traffic Police is conducting a No Honk Drive on the Weekend i.e. Saturday, May 28 to bring down noise pollution and try to kick out the habit of unnecessary honking. "Keep the noise down! Mumbai Traffic Police will conduct a #NoHonkDrive this Saturday, 28th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Make your silence heard! " tweeted Mumbai traffic police.

Check Tweet:

Keep the noise down! Mumbai Traffic Police will conduct a #NoHonkDrive this Saturday, 28th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Make your silence heard! #PauseTheHonk#HornFreeMumbai pic.twitter.com/K6iENZO3ZD — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 26, 2022

