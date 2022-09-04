As heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai, the city witnessed waterlogging in a few areas. The Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic diversions due to waterlogging in the city. In a post, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the Andheri subway is closed for traffic due to 2 feet of water logging at Netaji Palkar Chowk. Besides, vehicular movement is slow at Vakola due to water logging at Sahara Star Hotel Junction. "Kindly use alternate route for commute," the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet. Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms, Mumbaikars Share Photos, Videos.

Check Tweets:

Due to 2 feet water logging at Netaji Palkar Chowk, the Andheri subway is closed for traffic. Kindly use alternate route for commute. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 4, 2022

सहारा स्टार हॉटेल, वाकोला जंक्शन येथे पाणी साचल्याने दक्षिणेकडे जाणाऱ्या वाहतुकीची गती मंदावली आहे. Due to water logging at Sahara Star Hotel Junction, Vakola vehicular movement is slow. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 4, 2022

