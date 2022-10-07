Mumbai is witnessing heavy rains on Friday after a brief break. However, waterlogging has returned to ruin the commute of Mumbaikar. Meanwhile, the subway at Andheri Market is closed due to waterlogging, and traffic has been diverted to Gokhale road. Apart from this, slow vehicular movement on Peddar Road, RTI, and Vinoli has been reported. Ola, Uber, Rapido Autos Banned in Karnataka After Overcharging Complaints; Services, Declared As 'Illegal', To Discontinue in 3 Days.

Andheri Subway Shut:

अंधेरी मार्केटमध्ये पाणी साचल्याने भुयारी मार्ग बंद आहे त्यामुळे वाहतूक गोखले रोडने वळवली आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates Due to Waterlogging at Andheri market, the subway is closed Hence traffic diversion is Gokhale road.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 7, 2022

Slow North-Bound Vehicular Movement:

महालक्ष्मी , पेडर रोड, आरटीआय, विनोली येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहनांची वाहतूक गती मंदावली आहेत. Due to Mahalaxmi backlog, North Bound vehicular movement is slow at Peddar Road, RTI, Vinoli. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 7, 2022

