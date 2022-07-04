Mumbai traffic police tweeted to inform that due to a planned VIP movement around 3.30 pm today, traffic movement will be slow around Sea Link, Vidhan Bhavan, Haji Ali, Chaityabhoomi, BKC connector and Aanad nagar tollnaka. They requested the citizens to plan their commute accordingly.

